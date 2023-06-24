Palawan launches app for reporting environmental violations

Environmental authorities last June 20 launched a new mobile application aimed at getting local communities involved in reporting violations against the province's flora and fauna. Called the Sumbong App, it is now available for download on Google Play and offers Palaweños an easy-to-use interface and a direct reporting channel for reporting environmental violations committed by unscrupulous individuals. In an interview on Saturday, Jovic Fabello, the information officer of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Staff, said the app was launched in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development-Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (USAID-SIBOL). The event coincided with the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Strategic Environmental for Palawan (SEP) law on June 19. The SEP law outlines the province's environmental objectives, including the protection and enhancement of Palawan's unique ecosystems, the promotion of sustainable resource use, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the involvement of local communities in environmental decision-making processes. The Sumbong App, according to him, encourages residents to report various violations, such as illegal fishing, wildlife trafficking, and unauthorized tree cutting. Fabello emphasized that the app provides a platform where individuals can report violations without fear of being exposed, ensuring that these issues are addressed promptly. "The public can use the app to report environmental violations, such as illegal fishing, wildlife trafficking, chopping of trees, among others. They won't be afraid to report the violations that have witnessed because there is now an app that allows this to be done discreetly," he said in Filipino. Fabello said reports received through the app, developed by Zerobstacle Technologies, a software development and innovative solutions company, will be validated and reviewed for appropriate action. He noted that the active reporting of environmental violations by individuals plays a crucial role in conserving and protecting natural resources. It helps establish accountability, enables data collection, engages communities, and facilitates timely intervention to prevent further damage. The app also features a link to the PCSD Online Permitting System, allowing users to register, apply, and easily track their applications for business transactions, and provides access to important government policies and issuances related to the environment, ensuring that users are well-informed. Levita Lagrada, the director of PCSD Staff, highlighted during the launch the significance of creating a platform that empowers Palaweños to report firsthand issues and violations. By actively reporting violations, individuals become key contributors to environmental safeguarding and the promotion of sustainable practices. "It is crucial to give the public a platform to report issues and violations they have personally witnessed. After all, they are the ones directly affected by the environmental destruction," she said. Lagrada emphasized that the Sumbong mobile app embodies the principles of digital governance, aiming to address a wide range of challenges affecting Palawan like environmental concerns, social equity, economic sustainability, and other complex issues the province faces.

Source: Philippines News Agency