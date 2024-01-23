Palawan health office eyes improved services

PRINCESA: The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here said the 16 hospitals managed by the provincial government in various municipalities have served numerous patients in 2023 and aims to further improve the delivery of health services to the people this year. Provincial Health Officer Faye Labrador told reporters on Tuesday that 230,378 patients received health services from the 16 provincial hospitals in 2023. She said records of the Hospital Development and Management Program (HDMP) show that an average of 783 patients were treated daily. "The PHO aims to improve health service delivery, particularly the Provincial Health Referral and Patient Navigation System, including digitalization in health. Also, to standardize compensation rates and benefits for healthcare workers, improve public laboratories and health facilities, and enhance disease surveillance and epidemic response," she said. Governor Dennis Socrates' administration remains committed to continually improve and expand healthcare services in the province, Labrador said. Palawan was acknowledged by the Department of Health for its significant support in implementing Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, she noted. The 16 hospitals managed by the province include the Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital, Quezon Medicare Hospital, Sofronio Española District Hospital, Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital, Bataraza District Hospital, Balabac District Hospital, Roxas Medicare Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital, Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital, Coron District Hospital, El Nido Community Hospital, Cuyo District Hospital and Francisco F. Ponce de Leon Hospital. Source: Philippines News Agency