Palarong Pambansa suspended due to coronavirus

The Marikina City government has decided to postpone this year's Palarong Pambansa as both the national and local governments strengthened efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Putting the safety of the athletes and their families first, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro suspends the Palarong Pambansa 2020 in May because of the threat posed by Covid-19,” the city's local government unit said in a statement on Monday.

The development came right after Teodoro himself confirmed that a person living in the city was tested positive for Covid-19.

As of posting time, a technical delegate meeting is being held at the Marikina Sports Center to determine the next plan of action.

The postponement marks the second time a major development took place prior to the holding of the prestigious annual multi-sports meet originally set from May 1-9.

Initially scheduled to take place in Occidental Mindoro, Marikina got the hosting rights before Christmas when the provincial withdrew due to the aftermath of Typhoon "Tisoy".

Last Sunday, the Department of Education announced the suspension of Palarong Pambansa’s regional meets also to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

The Department of Health reported four new cases on Sunday, bringing to 10 the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency