Palace wishes Briones speedy recovery

Malacañang on Thursday was saddened by the news that Education Secretary Leonor Briones tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace hopes that Briones would recover from Covid-19 soon.

“We are sad to hear that Secretary Leonor Briones is Covid-19 positive. We are praying that she gets healed from this dreadful disease,” Panelo said.

In a statement released by the Department of Education (DepEd), Briones announced that her test results released Wednesday found that she is infected with coronavirus.

Briones is the second Cabinet member who acquired Covid-19. The first Cabinet official who tested positive for Covid-19 is Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

Briones was tested twice for Covid-19. Results of her first test taken on March 13 came out negative.

She said she remains asymptomatic but will be in isolation.

Briones also noted that she will continue working and attending meetings “virtually” while on isolation.

Panelo lauded Briones for making sure that the DepEd remains in full operation despite her condition.

“Secretary Briones has been an indefatigable and conscientious member of the Cabinet. As expected and as announced by her, she will continue to perform her duties as Education Secretary while in isolation and despite her present illness,” he said.

Other Cabinet members have also been on self-quarantine following their exposure with an individual infected with Covid-19.

As of Thursday, health authorities said the Philippines has a total of 4,076 Covid-19 infections.

Source: Philippines News Agency