Palace welcomes higher satisfaction ratings of 3 top gov’t execs

MalacaAang on Tuesday welcomed the higher net satisfaction ratings earned by three top government officials, stressing that this was proof that people believe that their performance has improved.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made this comment after the net satisfaction rating of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate President Vicente Tito Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano increased further during the last quarter of 2019 based on the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Ibig sabihin, ang pananaw ng mga natanungan nakita nila na nag i improve 'yung performance ng mga taong 'yun (It means the respondents believe that the performance of those persons is improving). Good for them, Panelo said in a Palace press briefing.

The latest survey showed 56 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Robredo's performance while 23 percent were dissatisfied, giving Robredo a +36 net satisfaction rating which is deemed as good.

Robredo's +36 net satisfaction rating was a three point increase from her +33 rating in October 2019.

As for Sotto, 73 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with his performance as Senate president while 10 percent were dissatisfied, giving him a +62 net satisfaction or very good rating.

His net satisfaction rating also rose by one point from the previously recorded +61 in October 2019.

Meanwhile, 67 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Cayetano's performance while 15 percent were dissatisfied. His net satisfaction rating rose from +49 (good) to +53 (very good).

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta's first net satisfaction rating was a moderate +21 as 40 percent of Filipinos said they were satisfied by his performance while 19 percent dissatisfied.

The survey was conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019 using face to face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY