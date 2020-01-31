Despite the first confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines, MalacaAang on Friday called on the public to stop hoarding and selling overpriced face masks.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the warning amid public fears over the possible spread of the deadly 2019-nCoV to other parts of the country.

The Palace official cautioned that hoarding and overpricing of face masks are unlawful so violators will face appropriate sanctions.

They should not be adding prices to the regular price. (Also), that should be raided by the PNP (Philippine National Police) if there's hoarding. That's unlawful, Panelo said in a phone patch interview with Palace reporters.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday that a 38-year-old tourist from Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus originated, tested positive for nCoV.

The country's first 2019-nCoV patient is currently being treated at San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

More people in the country have started wearing face masks in public places after the DOH confirmed the first case of 2019-nCoV in the country.

Panelo reminded the public that face masks should only be worn in crowded places.

'Pag mga crowded places (If you are in crowded places), that's the time you should wear your masks. Kung hindi naman crowded eh (There's no need to wear it if the place is not crowded). What is more important is I think, you wash your hands regularly, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte's security aides have been required by Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander, Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra to use face masks to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

The President did not mention about him wearing face masks or limiting his public appearances, Panelo said.

For the use of face masks among MalacaAang employees, it would be up to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, he added.

Earlier Friday, the DOH said it is already coordinating with the Trade department to set a price cap for face masks.

The DOH also warned that the low supply of face masks may expose health workers and other people who need it most to high risk for the infection.

Due to the high demand for protective medical equipment amid rising cases of nCoV in several countries, Panelo appealed to manufacturers to produce more face masks.

They should produce if there is a need for that, he said.

If there is undersupply of masks, then we would request the manufacturers to produce more As businessmen, they should, Panelo added.

Panelo reassured the public that safety measures are already in place to fight the 2019-nCoV.

Meron na siyang (Duterte) instruction. Dati ng merong mga protocol. May ginagawa na (He already has instruction. There have already been protocols. The government is already acting on it), he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency