Palace wants PNP probe into death of Quezon rape suspect

The Philippine National Police (PNP) should investigate the reported death inside a detention facility of a man accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Candelaria, Quezon province, MalacaAang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement a day after Ricardo Burce, the alleged rapist-killer of an eight-year-old girl in Quezon, was found dead in his jail cell.

That should be investigated kung bakit (why it happened), Panelo said when sought to react to reports that Burce died in police custody.

A spot report from Candelaria police revealed that Burce, 55, was not breathing when his fellow inmates tried to wake him up on Wednesday morning. The suspect was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said Burce could have died in his sleep since there were no external injuries found on his body.

Burce earlier confessed to raping and killing an eight-year-old girl whose body was found in a forested area of a subdivision in Masin Sur village in Candelaria on January 6.

On Monday, Duterte ordered a manhunt for a serial rapist in Quezon.

Panelo said the President was really infuriated by the rising number of rape cases in the province.

He said Duterte already instructed PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa to do something about it.

New televised tA�tA�-a-tA�tA�

The incidents likewise prompted the President to hold another televised tA�tA�-a-tA�tA� with Panelo on January 22.

That's the thing that triggered his instruction to have a one-on-one interview because he noticed that in that part of this country, there have been reports of rapes and the victims being killed, Panelo said.

Duterte and Panelo last had a one-on-one interview in September 2018.

Panelo said the President was expected to talk about pressing issues confronting the country.

He, however, did not elaborate on the possible topics that may be raised during the upcoming tA�tA�-a-tA�tA�.

Ang sabi niya sa akin (He told me), 'I want to discuss many things and I want the Filipino people to listen to what I'm going to say,' Panelo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency