Palace to Durbin: Balikbayans not covered by visa restrictions

MalacaAang dismissed as "misplaced" the remark made by US Senator Richard Durbin urging the Duterte government to stop threatening the travel of Filipino-Americans from the US to Philippine territory.

Durbin earlier slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's plan of imposing visa restrictions for US citizens who wish to visit the Philippines in case Washington denies entry to Filipino officials linked to the arrest of Senator Leila de Lima, describing it as "an insult to the Filipino-American community and the country's democracy."

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, however, clarified that Filipino-Americans or balikbayans are not covered by the planned visa restrictions.

"Filipinos residing or sojourning in America, or our balikbayans, are not covered by our ultimatum should the US Government pursue banning the entry of Filipino officials acting in accordance with Philippine law apropos Sen. de Lima's case," Panelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Panelo, also Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, explained that imposing requirements in securing a visa to foreign nationals prior to entry into the Philippines "is an exercise of a sovereign right and is not an insult to any particular community."

He pointed out that US government has been requiring Filipinos to secure a US visa before traveling into their homeland.

"As the community of nation believes in, 'diplomacy is equality'," Panelo said.

Last week, Panelo said the President would not hesitate to issue an executive order that would require all US citizens to secure a visa before they can come to the Philippines.

"Should a ban from entry into US territory be enforced against Philippine officials involved in -- or by reason of -- Senator de Lima's lawful imprisonment, this government will require all Americans intending to come to the Philippines to apply and secure a visa before they can enter Philippine territory," Panelo said.

Duterte has also barred Durbin and US Senator Patrick Leahy from entering the Philippines following their role in the United States' travel ban imposed on Philippine officials responsible for Senator Leila de Lima's arrest.

Dubin and Leahy earlier introduced an amendment to the 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill which sought to ban US entry to Filipino officials proven to be behind de Lima's wrongful imprisonment".

US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 national budget, which included that provision last December 20.

Consult your ambassador

Meanwhile, Panelo insisted that the call of the two US senators for the government to release de Lima was a "brazen interference into our sovereignty."

He reiterated that de Lima was indeed given a "fair, speedy, and credible trial" as required by the Constitution.

The Philippine court ruled to arrest de Lima based on sufficient evidence that proves her links to illegal drugs, he added.

Panelo said if any party feels that such constitutional guarantee is not being observed, then such party should avail of appropriate remedial measures under Philippine law instead of resorting to unfair publicity stunts.

"This matter is a case between Senator de Lima and the People of the Philippines. Our criminal statutes are believed to be violated by her. All Filipinos are impleaded in her case by reason of her wrongful acts," Panelo said.

Panelo said any undue persuasion that tramples upon the country's judicial processes or puts any form of tension on the officers of courts relative thereto must be condemned by all citizens of this state.

"No wonder Filipino officials and commentators are already issuing opinions against the actions of these two US Senators," Panelo said.

He also rejected allegations of violation of human rights on de Lima's case, saying they came from either "absolute ignorance or shameful bias."

"It is high time for these US Senators to consult their US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Yong Kim who is knowledgeable on our local processes before they start blabbering further nonsense," Panelo said.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City since February 2017 following her supposed involvement in the rampant narcotics trade inside the national penitentiary when she was still justice secretary.

Source: Philippines News Agency