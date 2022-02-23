﻿Palace thanks Australian gov’t for Covid-19 jab donations

Malacañang on Tuesday thanked the Australian government for its unwavering support to the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response and its other humanitarian assistance to the Philippines.

“Thank you Australia for your generosity,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said in a Palace briefing following the arrival of additional 293,670 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Australian government, through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Monday night.

The Australian government has initially delivered its donation of 1,432,080 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for adults on February 18.

On top of this, the Philippines also received about PHP48.7 million worth of cold chain equipment, medical supplies, and other assistance from the Australian government.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier cited that Australia has been a long-time ally of the Philippines throughout the pandemic as it provided technical, logistical, and in-kind assistance.

Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor, head of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 Strategic Communications sub-task group on current operations, said the vaccine donations of the Australian government will be a huge help to the country’s vaccination campaign.

The Philippines has so far received 224,836,560 Covid-19 vaccines from various pharmaceutical companies, both government-procured and donations.

Source: Philippines News Agency