﻿Palace thankful for Filipinos’ trust in gov’t Covid-19 response

Malacañang on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Filipinos for supporting the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made this remark after results of a recent OCTA Research survey found that 83 percent of respondents approved of what the government has done or is currently doing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa patuloy na suporta ng ating mga kababayan sa Covid-19 response ng pamahalaan (We are thankful for the continued support of our countrymen to the Covid-19 response of the government),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

The OCTA Research survey, conducted from March 5 to 10, also found that 42 percent of Filipinos “truly approve” while 40 percent “somewhat approve” of the government’s pandemic response.

Two percent said they “truly disapprove” of efforts done by the government to address the health crisis while four percent said they “somewhat disapprove”.

Eleven percent cannot say whether they approve or disapprove.

Based on the survey, approval of the government’s response to the pandemic was highest among respondents from the Visayas at 92 percent followed by Metro Manila with 88 percent, Mindanao at 80 percent and the rest of Luzon at 79 percent.

Across socio-economic classes, approval of the government’s response was lowest among those in Class E at 68 percent while approval was 82 percent among respondents from Class ABC and 85 percent for those in class D.

Sound fiscal policy reforms

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, Andanar expressed hope that the next administration would be able to put in place sound fiscal policy reforms needed to address economic recovery.

He said the Palace takes pride in the government’s 10-point policy agenda, noting that it has accelerated and sustained economic recovery from the health crisis.

The PCOO chief said he is always looking forward to seeing how the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte will address the subvariants of the Covid-19 and get more people to get their jabs.

As of April 26, there are 67.6 million Filipinos who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 3 million have received their booster shots.

Andanar is also counting on the next administration to continue efforts done in fighting drugs, crimes and terrorism as well as pursue the gains of the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“The Palace hopes that the next administration will continue the priorities and programs of President Duterte for peace and order which includes fighting crime, illegal drugs and corruption…If we inject investment in our infrastructure ay trabaho rin ang naililikha nito para sa ating mga kababayan (This will create more jobs for our countrymen),” he said.

Holy See vax cert OK’d

Meanwhile, Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the vaccination certificate issued by the Holy See.

“The national Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Holy See shall be accepted/recognized for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols as well as for inter zonal/intrazonal movement, in additional to such other countries/territories/jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers,” IATF Resolution No. 166-B read.

The Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation-One-Stop-Shop, and the Bureau of Immigration are directed to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that the Philippines logged 1,475 Covid-19 cases from April 20 to 26 or an average of 210 cases per day.

Source: Philippines News Agency