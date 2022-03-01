﻿Palace sees P9.4-B weekly economic activity with shift to Level 1

Malacañang is expecting an additional PHP9.4 billion worth of economic activity following the de-escalation of the National Capital Region (NCR) and 38 other areas to lowest Covid-19 Alert Level 1 and some areas to less restrictive Alert Level 2 from Level 3.

“Ang expectations po natin na additional is (our expectations is additional) PHP9.4 billion worth in economic activity per week and 170,000 less unemployed individuals in the next three months kung tuluy-tuloy pa po itong pag-aalert level 1 natin (If Alert Level 1 continues),” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said during the Palace press briefing.

Nograles said National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Karl Chua will also be presenting the actual projected impact of easing restrictions.

“Presumable during Talk to the People ay mapagbigyan din po siya ng pagkakataon na mas ma-project niya anuman ang magiging epekto nitong Alert Level 1 sa ating ekonomiya (he would be given a time to further project the impact of Alert Level 1 in our economy),” he added.

Nograles said President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to hold his weekly Talk to the People on Monday night.

Chua earlier said the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination program and safe gradual reopening of the economy amid the easing of restrictions in NCR and other provinces have “generated more and better jobs for the people.”

Aside from the safe resumption of face-to-face classes, Chua said the expansion of the vaccination program to the pediatric population also opened opportunities for employment in the education sector.

Chua said the government’s progress in implementing the 10-point policy of the Economic Development Cluster (EDC) that would bring back more employment opportunities, especially in hard-hit sectors like tourism and education.

“While employment outcomes are expected to slightly deteriorate in January 2022 due to the higher alert levels, this will only be temporary as we vigorously pursue the implementation of the EDC’s 10-point policy. This will set the stage for our full recovery in 2022,” he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force announced Sunday that the National Capital Region and 38 other areas nationwide will be placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 classification for the first half of March.

The 38 others are Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, and Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan in Region 1 (Ilocos); Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley); Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, and Tarlac in Region 3 (Central Luzon); Cavite and Laguna in Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon in Region 4-B (Mimaropa); and Naga City and Catanduanes in Region 5 (Bicol).

In the Visayas, under Alert Level 1 are Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, and Guimaras in Region 6 (Western Visayas); Siquijor in Region 7 (Central Visayas); and Biliran in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas).

In Mindanao, the areas under Alert Level 1 are Zamboanga City in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); Cagayan de Oro City and Camiguin in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); and Davao City in Region 11 (Davao).

Under Alert Level 1, the IATF said there are no restrictions in terms of indoor and outdoor capacities. Everyone can undertake intrazonal and interzonal travel without regard to age and even comorbidities.

All establishments, persons, or activities are likewise allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at total on-site or venue seating capacity, provided these are consistent with minimum public health standards.

