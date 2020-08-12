Palace sees no irregularity in SPMC getting biggest reimbursement

There is nothing “irregular” with Davao-based Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) receiving the biggest chunk of cash advance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Malacañang said on Wednesday.

“We find nothing irregular in the PhilHealth Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) allocation of Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Roque issued the statement after PhilHealth revealed during a Senate inquiry that SPMC topped the hospitals that got the highest amount of compensation under PhilHealth’s IRM program for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

The IRM program allows PhilHealth to give healthcare institutions cash in advance to respond to unanticipated events like natural disasters and calamities.

SPMC received PHP326 million from PhilHealth, followed by the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital in Manila with PHP263.3 million.

Roque defended PhilHealth’s move to give the biggest compensation to SMPC.

“SPMC also has the highest PhilHealth income, breaking the billion mark. Its average income for 2018-2019 is PHP1.2 billion and IRM is based on the monthly average or the track record of reimbursement for 2018-19,” he said.

Roque added that the state-owned hospital in Davao City is a 1,500-bed hospital with almost 3,600 personnel.

“Per DOH (Department of Health), it is the biggest hospital facility in the country as a government hospital. Last year, the hospital total admissions are 76,586. There are also 586,278 outpatients in the same period,” he said.

Roque added that SPMC has several integrated specialty buildings that are “stand alone”.

Among SMPC’s integrated specialty facilities, Roque said, are the Heart Institute, the Institute for Women and Newborn Care, the Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Institute, the Cancer Institute, the Intensive Care Complex, and the main hospital for General Medicine and Surgery.

Roque said that SMPC also has the biggest hemodialysis in the country with 65 dialysis chairs.

“Historically, SPMC has had the biggest amount of claims due to its regular provision of healthcare services to patients all over Mindanao,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency