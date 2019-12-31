Palace sees ‘more progressive changes’ in 2020

More productive and progressive changes are expected next year, MalacaAang said on Monday.

In his New Year message, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Filipinos can again look forward to a better quality of life for them and an improved economy for the country under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We look at the departing year and we see the change in many aspects of our society transform before our eyes," Panelo said in a statement.

"Yet we feel it in our bones that there will be more productive and progressive changes to come as this administration led by this strong-willed maverick and incorruptible President charts the destiny of this nation beyond our wildest dreams," he added.

Panelo admitted that the administration may face "greater challenges", but also "exciting prospects for a better Philippines."

He said the administration will continue to learn from the lessons of the past but at the same time draw inspiration from the resolve to help build a nation that is "living in comfort, in peace and in progress."

"That is the dream of PRRD and we will be together in seeing that dream to fruition in all its splendor," Panelo said.

The Palace official, meanwhile, expressed hope that the remaining holidays be spent in energizing and strengthening physical and mental well-being to face the challenges that lie ahead.

"As we celebrate the new year with our loved ones, friends and acquaintances, the Palace and the President wish Filipinos all over the globe a healthy, joyous and prosperous New Year!" Panelo said.

Results of a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey fielded from Dec. 13 to 16 showed that 96 percent of Filipinos is entering 2020 with hope rather than with fear.

A similar survey conducted by Pulse Asia on Dec. 3 to 8 found that 93 percent of Filipinos is welcoming the new year with hope and positivity.

Panelo attributed the survey results to fewer poor Filipinos with almost six million lifted out from poverty, employment hitting a 14-year high, tamed inflation, the economy's BBB+ rating among other accomplishments.

He assured everyone that "the best is yet to come" and called on Filipinos to rally behind the Duterte administration as it continues to deliver "genuine and meaningful change to our nation."

The administration would also go after individuals who will attempt to commit unlawful acts, Panelo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency