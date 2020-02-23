Palace sees minimal impact from PH Honda car production halt

Automobile maker Honda Cars Philippines Inc.'s (HCPI) shutdown of its production operations in Laguna will create just a minimal impact on the Philippine economy, MalacaAang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo expressed confidence that the country's robust economy will not slow down due to HCPI's decision to close its production plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna in March.

Despite the latest development, there are still some foreign companies that are investing in the country, Panelo stressed.

Siguro, minimal lang yun. Ang dami namang kumpanyang pumapasok (Perhaps, the economic impact is just minimal. There are many foreign companies that are coming in), he said in an interview with dzIQ.

HCPI began the operations of its manufacturing plant in the Philippines in 1992.

It is known to produce passenger cars and models such as the BR V and City.

HCPI announced on Saturday that it will halt its operations in Laguna to meet customers' needs through efficient allocation and distribution of resources.

It, however, clarified that automobile sales and after sales services will still continue.

Around 387 people will lose their jobs over the closure of HCPI's production plant, labor group Defend Jobs Philippines claimed.

Panelo said Honda workers who will be left displaced can apply to the government through its infrastructure projects under the Build, Build, Build program.

They have to look for another job. Kaya nga may mga 'Build, Build, Build' projects, para 'yung ibang mga nadi displace, makakapasok sila ng trabaho (That's why we have 'Build, Build, Build' projects, so we can help those displaced workers to find a new job), he said.

HCPI spokesperson Louie Soriano ensured that the 387 employees that will be affected by the closure will be given separation packages more than what the law provides.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY