Palace seeks support for PH hosting of Asian Age Group Championship

MANILA: Malacañang has directed all government agencies and instrumentalities to provide necessary assistance to ensure the success of the Philippines' hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Championship from Feb. 26 to March 9. The directive contained in Memorandum Circular (MC) 43, inked by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Jan. 17, covers all government offices and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations. MC 43 also encourages the private sector to extend support and assistance for the country's hosting of the event. 'The 11th Asian Age Group Championship is a highly anticipated and prestigious swimming competition that brings together young swimmers from across Asia and showcases the talent and potential of the region's emerging swimmers,' read the memorandum, which Malacañang released on Friday. 'The hosting of said championship event in the Philippines will bring international prestige, publicity, goodwill, and economic benefits to the country,' it added. The sport s event will be held at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas City, Tarlac and hosted by the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI), the national sports association for aquatic sports in the Philippines. The PAI earlier announced that around 44 Filipino swimmers- 22 boys and 22 girls -will join the competition. Around 1,400 swimmers from across Asia are expected to compete in the tournament. Source: Philippines News Agency