Palace says KWF exec’s prerogative to resign

Malacañang on Monday said screenwriter Jerry Gracio has the right to resign from his current post as Commissioner for Samar-Leyte Languages at the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF).

“That’s his prerogative and that’s his opinion. We let it be,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a virtual Palace briefing.

Gracio, a senior writer of the embattled ABS-CBN, submitted his resignation letter on Saturday and posted a copy of it on his Twitter account on Monday.

His resignation comes after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday (July 10) junked ABS-CBN’s franchise bid in a 70-11 vote, permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network.

He tendered his resignation through KWF office-in-charge Arthur Casanova.

“I cannot anymore serve a fascist government, even on a holdover capacity,” Gracio said in a tweet to accompany his resignation letter.

In his letter, he explained that he has resigned from the post twice before — when Casanova was appointed to the commission in 2013 and last January 10.

He explained that he only stayed in his post since Casanova has yet to appoint a replacement.

“Napipilitan na lamang akong gampanan ang tungkulin dahil wala kayong itinalagayang kapalit ko (I am only forced to fulfil my role because you have not appointed my replacement),” his letter read.

He emphasized that as a writer, he could no longer serve an administration that does not value human rights and free speech.

“Umaasa sa inyong mabilis na pagtugon sa liham na ito (Hoping for your prompt reply to this letter),” it added.

The KWF is the official regulating body of the Filipino language and the official government institution tasked with developing, preserving and promoting the various local Philippine languages.

Source: Philippines News Agency