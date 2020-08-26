Palace respects PNP’s plan to probe RevGov advocates

Malacañang on Wednesday said it respects the decision of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the people behind calls for a revolutionary government (RevGov).

“That’s the discretion of the police authorities. And we respect that,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source.

In a press statement on Tuesday night, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said he has directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to probe and closely monitor the advocates of the proposed revolutionary government.

Gamboa said the CIDG will determine if there is any basis to file criminal charges and arrest the people who are pushing for a RevGov under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Gamboa’s directive came after Duterte on Monday denied his role in the supposed initiatives for a shift to a revolutionary government.

Roque maintained that Duterte does not support the proposal to establish a RevGov.

“What is important is the President has said he is not in support of revolutionary government because obviously, he is a constitutional government,” he said.

The People’s National Coalition for Revolutionary Government and Charter Change on Saturday assembled at Clark Freeport in Pampanga to launch a movement to install a RevGov and adopt a new federal constitution under Duterte’s leadership.

Roque reiterated that there is no “clear and present danger” in the actions of the pro-Duterte group supporting the movement for a proposed revolutionary government.

He said the call was still part of the group’s “protected speech.”

“There has to be clear and present danger. And I don’t see any clear and present danger. It’s simply advocate and in no position really to threaten the existence of the Republic,” Roque said.

Roque, however, said it is still up to the PNP to determine whether the group’s action was tantamount to inciting to sedition.

“In fact, whether or not it is inciting to sedition or not, it’s really the realm of the police and the prosecutors and the DOJ (Department of Justice). But from what I’ve seen, there’s no clear and present danger,” he said.

