Palace: PBBM, First Lady develop flu-like symptoms

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have developed flu-like symptoms due to their 'full schedule' in the past few days, Malacañang said Wednesday. In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the First Couple has been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. 'Currently, their vitals remain stable,' the PCO said. 'To ensure their speedy recovery, they have been advised by their attending physician to get some rest.' In a separate message to reporters Wednesday evening, PCO Secretary Cheloy Gerafil said the President's 'appointments today and in the succeeding days have been canceled.' Last week, the First Couple embarked on a five-day visit to Germany and the Czech Republic that yielded about USD4 billion in investments for the Philippines. The President, earlier this week, also held meetings with visiting global business leaders for the World Economic Forum Country Roundtable and hosted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Malacañang. Source: Philippines News Agency