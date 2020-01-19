Palace open to proposed Taal Commission

MalacaAang is open to a lawmaker's proposal to create a commission that will oversee the rehabilitation of areas in Batangas and Cavite affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

Lahat ng magagandang proposal, siyempre pag-aaralan natin at ipapatupad natin pag makakabuti sa ating mga kababayan (All good proposals will be studied and we will implement it if it will be for the benefit of the public), Presidential Spokesperson Salvador said in an interview over dzIQ on Sunday.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, a native of Batangas, earlier expressed his intention to file a bill creating a Taal Commission to be patterned after the Pinatubo Commission that helped victims of the 1991 volcano eruption in Central Luzon.

Panelo said it will be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether he will certify the soon-to-be-filed bill as urgent.

Under Republic Act 7637, the Mt. Pinatubo Assistance, Resettlement and Development Commission was created in 1992 which set aside PHP10 billion funds to help victims in the communities affected by Mt. Pinatubo's eruption.

The 11-member commission had the power to formulate policies and plans for the relief, rehabilitation, resettlement and livelihood services as well as infrastructure support in affected areas in Central Luzon.

However, Panelo rejected the suggestion of Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero to create a Taal task force to centralize efforts to address the crisis.

Wala akong nakikitang pangangailangan diyan sapagkat in place lahat (I don't see a need for that because government efforts are already in place), Panelo said.

Panelo also assured that the Office of the President is open to releasing more funds for those affected by Taal Volcano's unrest.

On Monday (January 20), Duterte is expected to lead the ceremonial distribution of food packs to families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption at the PUP Gymnasium in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Panelo said the President also decided to inspect the areas since he was unable to do so when he went to Batangas Sports Complex on January 14.

Duterte's second visit to Batangas is meant to determine whether there is a need to come up with additional contingency measures for evacuees who were forced to evacuate.

He first visited Batangas three days after the volcano started spewing ash to lead a situation briefing and comfort those who fled their homes due to the volcano's unrest.

He also handed over PHP7.5 million to farmers and another PHP3.5 million to the fisherfolk for their livelihood.

To protect residents living near Taal Volcano from the threat of a hazardous eruption, Duterte has approved the recommendation of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to declare Taal Island as no man's land or that it has no permanent habitation.

Alert Level 4 is still raised over Taal Volcano and a state of calamity has been declared in Batangas and Cavite.

Despite steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions in the volcano's main crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the threat of the Taal Volcano's eruption remains high.

Phivolcs earlier said it was still dangerous for evacuees to return to their homes, even if Alert Level 4 is lowered to Alert Level 2 or 3.

