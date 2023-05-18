Palace names new PBBM appointees

Malacañang on Thursday released the latest appointments in various departments and agencies under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the new appointees under the Department of Energy were Sharon Garin and Alessandro Sales as undersecretaries. PCO announced the appointment of Rolando Macasaet as president and chief executive officer of the Social Security System (SSS) under the Department of Finance, and Kath Rina Maria Reyes as assistant government corporate counsel of the Department of Justice's Office of the Government Corporate Counsel. Under the Department of Migrant Workers, Francisco Aguilar Jr., Julyn Ambito-Fermin, Mel Candano, Marieta Dela Cruz, Rosemarie Duquez, Celso Hernandez Jr., Geraldine Mendez, Antonio Baltazar Nebrida Jr., Eloisa Romero, Augusto San Diego III, Evelyn Soriano, Catherine Sy, Charles Tabbu, and Romil Tuando were all named as Director IV. For the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Marcos tapped Jennifer Bretaña and Arecio Casing Jr. as Director IV, while Edgardo Aranjuez II and Jam Colas were appointed as Director III. The Palace also confirmed the appointment of Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin as Director IV at the DSWD, Maria Rosario Cuaresma as Deputy Executive Director IV at DSWD's Council for the Welfare of Children, Ma. Zandra Rosal as Director III at the National Security Council, Michael Victor Tezon as Director IV at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Danilo Basili as Director IV at the Department of Public Works and Highways, and Florita De Guzman and Andrea Nicole Rivera as Director III at the Department of Transportation. The PCO said Jose Maria Salvador Concepcion III was named as a member representing Luzon of the Department of Trade and Industry's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council, while Melanie Ng was named as a member representing Visayas. Marcos named Corazon Padiernos as a member of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Gil Carlos Puyat as an acting member of the Board of Trustees of the APO Production Unit, Inc., and Mohamad Raizuli Dimaporo as an acting member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines. Under the Philippine Space Agency, Gay Jane Perez assumed the post of deputy director general, while Ariel Blanco, Noelle Riza Castillo, and Marc Caesar Talampas all assumed the posts of Director IV.

Source: Philippines News Agency