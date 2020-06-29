Palace lauds troops for preventing terror attack in Parañaque

Malacañang on Monday hailed the police and military for the successful law enforcement operation which resulted in the death of four alleged members of the ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria)-inspired Dawlah Islamiya terror group in Parañaque City.

“We commend our law enforcement agencies for their very good intel work that prevented yet another terrorist attack,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a virtual presser.

He emphasized the importance of having police and military ready to face terrorist attacks and other threats to national security.

“Gaya po ng sinasabi namin, and terorista po talaga (As we have always been saying, the terrorists,) you can never predict when they will strike, but when they do we need to be ready for them,” he said.

Roque made the statement as the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is just a signature away from becoming a law.

In an earlier statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the neutralization of four terrorists in Parañaque highlights the need for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign and expedite the implementation of the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 to beef up measures against terrorism.

AFP chief-of-staff, Gen. Felimon Santos, said terrorism is really posing a great threat against the security and welfare of the public.

“It is public security and general welfare at stake. We should protect and defend from terrorists— without further delay than it had already been —fellow Filipinos from wanton death or destruction of their property,” Santos said.

He also said the operation against the terrorists highlighted the fact that terrorist groups know no pandemic or concern to people’s suffering in the Philippines or elsewhere in the world.

Last Friday, four alleged ISIS members were killed in a shootout with police and military troops in Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City.

Parañaque police said Bensaudi Sali and his wife Merhama Abdul Sawari were to be served a search warrant in their residence, but a shootout ensued when the couple fired shots, prompting authorities to retaliate, which resulted in the death of the two.

Also killed in the operation were Rasmin Hussin, and Jamal Kalliming who were with the couple at the time.

Authorities recovered from the scene various handguns, explosive devices, ISIS flags, and records of financial transactions.

The group was tagged as a financial conduit of the ISIS in East Asia due to their connection with Dawlah Islamiya bomb expert and sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan, one of the masterminds behind the twin bombing at the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu in January 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency