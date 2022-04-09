﻿Palace honors war veterans, modern heroes on Araw ng Kagitingan

In observance of “Araw ng Kagitingan” (Valor Day) on Saturday, Malacañang hailed Filipino war veterans for their patriotism and gallantry to defend freedom.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar hoped that Filipinos would emulate the heroism and bravery of the country’s soldiers who fought in Bataan during World War II.

“We join the entire Filipino nation in commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan or Valor Day,” Andanar said in a statement.

“Let us be inspired by the valor, heroism, and patriotism of our soldiers who fought during the 1942 Battle of Bataan for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today, and let us contribute towards achieving genuine self-determination for our nation,” he stated.

Apart from war veterans, Andanar also praised the country’s “modern-day” heroes who went beyond their duty, especially amid the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Among them are medical and health care professionals, farmers, government workers and officials, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and front-liners from the food service, transportation, and other essential sectors, he said.

Andanar lauded their dedication to serve the country and ensuring continuity in the delivery of services and assistance to their fellow Filipinos despite the “great personal risk” amid the pandemic.

“As we adapt to the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to praise the selflessness, hard work, and commitment of our present-day heroes,” he said.

Andanar expressed optimism that Filipinos would take inspiration from the past and modern-day heroes for the betterment of the country.

“May the sacrifices of our patriotic veterans and our modern-day heroes continue to ignite within us the desire to contribute towards nation-building for our continuous recovery from the impacts generated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Andanar said.

April 9 of every year, by virtue of Executive Order 203 signed in 1987, is “Araw ng Kagitingan” to honor the thousands of Filipino and American forces who fought for the country’s liberty and democracy.

On April 9, 1942 or after 93 days of resistance, an estimated 60,000 Filipino and American troops were taken prisoners of war by the Japanese.

They were forced to walk some 112 kilometers from Mariveles, Bataan to Capas, Tarlac with no food and water for days, which became known as the Bataan Death March.

Around 18,000 Filipino soldiers and 650 Americans died during the death march due to exhaustion or after they were either shot or bayoneted to death.

Source: Philippines News Agency