MANILA MalacaAang dismissed as false the allegations made by former Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Ka Paeng Mariano that President Rodrigo Duterte is not interested in real land reform.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo found Mariano's remark disappointing because it was a 180-degree turn around from his position when he was still part of the Duterte administration in 2016.

Mr. Mariano's allegation is false, plain and simple, Panelo said in a statement on Monday.

Panelo emphasized that Mariano is fully aware that it is only during the Duterte administration where the over 30-year-old Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program was implemented.

Citing data from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Panelo said 120,889 hectares of land were distributed to 77,275 agrarian reform beneficiaries nationwide from July 2016 to June 2019.

At the beginning of the Duterte presidency in July 2016, there were 613,327 hectares which remained for distribution.

Duterte also issued Executive Order 75, mandating all government agencies to identify government-owned lands suitable for agriculture for distribution despite challenges in expediting the allocation of lands, Panelo said.

The issuance practically covered unused government-owned lands, making available at least 300,000 hectares more for the agrarian reform program.

Panelo also pointed out that although there may have been several hectares of land distributed in past administrations, beneficiaries have resulted in selling the lands they have been awarded.

He said the President addressed the issue and optimized the utilization of agrarian lands by providing 494 agrarian reform beneficiary organizations with machinery, equipment, seeds, seedlings, and farm animals.

Moreover, he said DAR has also been tasked to monitor that lands distributed are maintained by the beneficiaries for tilling through the rendition of support services.

This is real agrarian reform, Panelo said.

Last month, Mariano described Duterte's feigned apology on the effects of rice liberalization as worthless after MalacaAang fortified its stance to uphold rice importation despite calls to suspend it.

Mariano claimed only big rice importers and oligarchs agree with Duterte on this matter.

Duterte appointed Mariano as DAR chief in June 2016 after his nomination by the National Democratic Front.

Prior to being DAR chief, Mariano was a three-term representative for Anakpawis party-list and a chairperson of peasant farmers' group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas for 30 years.

However, 13 out of the 25-member Commission on Appointments voted to reject Mariano's appointment in September 2017.

Mariano said he would continue pushing for his advocacy of a genuine agrarian reform despite being rejected. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency