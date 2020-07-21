Palace happy with Filipinos’ high face mask compliance

Malacañang on Tuesday was elated that majority of Filipinos are complying with the government’s protocol of wearing face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

This, after a survey conducted by a think tank from the United Kingdom (UK) found that most Filipinos wear face masks whenever they leave their homes.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a virtual presser aired on state-run PTV-4, said the use of face masks, as well as the observance of physical distancing and the regular handwashing, should be maintained to defeat Covid-19.

“Dahil nagpapababa po ang pagsusuot ng mask doon sa tsansa na mahawa ng sakit, congratulations Philippines. Ipagpatuloy pa po natin ang pagsusuot ng mask, samahan na rin po natin ng social distancing at paghuhugas ng kamay (Because the wearing of face masks lowers the chance of spreading the disease, congratulations Philippines. Let us continue wearing face masks, observing social distancing, and washing hands),” he said.

From June 22 to 28, around 91 percent of Filipinos have worn face masks whenever they are outside of their homes, according to a survey conducted by UK think tank YouGov in partnership with the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.

The study revealed that only 1 percent of Filipinos refused to wear face masks.

The Philippines ranked second behind Singapore among 29 countries in terms of wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the study showed.

In a taped public address aired on PTV-4 on Tuesday morning, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would find a way to give “free” face masks to all Filipinos.

Duterte’s latest pronouncement came as he directed the Philippine National Police to arrest quarantine violators, including individuals who do not wear face masks.

Roque said Duterte would look for additional funds to fulfill his vow to provide free face masks to the public.

“Maghahanap siya ng pondo para bumili ng face mask na ipamimigay ng libre, sana po sa lahat, pero kung hindi kakayaning bigyan ang lahat, sa marami pa pong mga Pilipino (He will look for funds to buy face masks that will be distributed to all Filipinos for free. But if it’s not possible, it will be given free to many Filipinos),” he said.

To ensure that everyone will comply with the government’s call to wear face mask, Roque said a “unified” ordinance will be implemented by local government units against quarantine protocol violators.

Roque expressed hope that the ordinance will be implemented “as soon as possible.”

“Hintayin po natin iyan dahil nasa iba’t ibang lokal na pamahalaan na po iyong draft ng unified ordinance (Let’s wait because the draft unified ordinance has already been submitted to different local government offices),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency