Palace extends condolences to ferry fire victims in Quezon

Malacañang on Tuesday offered sympathies to the families of the seven victims who died after a ferry carrying 134 passengers and crew members caught fire near the coast of Real, Quezon on Monday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fatalities were identified as Viola Impreso, 47; Marivic Samareta, 61; Edna Balanac, 64; Mina Enciso, 57; Charito Escareces, 57; Crisanto Debelles, 51; and Andy Tejares, 54.

“Nagpapaabot po ng pakikiramay ang Malacañang sa mga taong nawalan ng mahal sa buhay dahil sa trahedyang nangyari malapit sa port ng Real sa probinsya ng Quezon kung saan ang isang passenger vessel ay nasunog (Malacañang is extending condolences to families who lost their loved ones from the tragedy that took place near the port of Real in the province of Quezon where a fire broke out on a vessel),” Andanar said in a Palace press briefing.

Andanar prayed for the 24 people who got injured in the incident for a speedy recovery.

“Pinapanalangin din namin ang mabilis na paggaling ng mga pasaherong nasugutan dahil sa insidenteng ito. Ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard, lahat ng pasahero at mga crew members ay all accounted for (We also pray for the speedy recovery of passengers injured from the incident. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, all passengers and crew members are all accounted for),” he added.

He also assured the public that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo said the fast craft vessel MV Mercraft 2 caught fire around 6:30 a.m. on Monday as it carried passengers and crew from Polillo Island to Real.

In response, the PCG deployed search and rescue teams, with two roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) vessels and four motor bancas augmenting the rescue operation.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of fire, but initial investigation revealed it started from the engine room of the vessel.

The fire was declared under control at around 9:33 a.m. while all passengers and crew of the vessel were accounted for by 11:30 a.m.

