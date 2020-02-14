Palace expects dedication, integrity from Bersamin as GSIS chair

MalacaAang on Friday said it is optimistic that newly installed Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) chairperson Lucas Bersamin would exhibit dedication and integrity as he takes the helm of the state insurance firm for government workers.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte approved on February 6 Bersamin's nomination as the head of the GSIS.

We are confident that Mr. Bersamin would serve the GSIS with the same dedication and integrity he demonstrated in his many years of government service, Panelo said in a press statement.

GSIS, a government owned social insurance institution, provides a defined benefit scheme and insures state workers against the occurrence of certain contingencies in exchange for their monthly premium contributions.

Bersamin was also appointed as a member of the GSIS' Board of Trustees.

He already took oath as GSIS chair on February 6, but his appointment paper was released by MalacaAang just on Friday.

Prior to his new appointment, Bersamin served as the top magistrate of the Supreme Court. He reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in October last year.

Panelo acknowledged Bersamin's sterling record of public service capped by a 10 year service in the Supreme Court where he assumed the position of Chief Justice in 2018.

Bersamin finished law at the University of the East in 1973 and placed ninth in the Bar Examinations in the same year.

In 1985, he became a presiding judge of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 96.

Bersamin was then appointed as Court of Appeals associate justice in 2003 and later served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in 2009

Source: Philippines News Agency

3 motives eyed in Maguindanao mayor's slay in Manila: NCRPO

At least three angles are being eyed as motives on the killing of Talitay, Maguindanao Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal in Manila early this week, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Friday.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said the Manila Police District (MPD) has created a special investigation task group (SITG) on the incident.

Among the possible motives for the killing are "rido" (clan war), politics, and illegal drugs, Sinas said.

"The MPD is looking at the possibility that while there is still no clear motive, they are looking at rido or family feud because Mayor Sabal has many enemies in their area. Second, we are also checking the political side because the area is highly politicized. Lastly, we're also checking if the mayor is involved in illegal drugs," he told reporters during the press briefing held at Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10.

Sabal is among the narco politicians included in President Rodrigo Duterte's watchlist and was accused of being involved in the 2016 Davao City bombing.

Authorities are also checking if the mayor had received death threats before he was killed.

Sabal was gunned down outside the Mannra Hotel in Malate, Manila around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Based on the police report, the mayor was shot by two unidentified gunmen onboard a motorcycle.

Sinas said investigators were able to obtain CCTV footage showing the suspect walking at the opposite side of the road towards the location of Sabal.

The suspect used an M 16 firearm based on the shell gathered from the crime scene.

Police officers have yet to identify the suspects and the personalities behind the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency