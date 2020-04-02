Palace denies Duterte’s hospitalization rumors

Malacañang on Thursday denied rumors that President Rodrigo Duterte is confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

“We have been informed that false news starting to spread in the social media that PRRD is already confined at Cardinal Santos hospital. We wish to inform the public that such information is absolutely false,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

Panelo said Duterte is “fit and healthy” and is currently doing his presidential duties at his official residence at the Bahay Pagbabago in Manila.

He also warned the public against false news and information and urged them to trust only reliable sources and official advisories from the Palace.

“Always watch and read official advisories relative to the President and the implementation of the Bayanihan Heal As One Act to put a stop to the spread of the deadly Covid-19,” he said.

Last month, Duterte got tested for the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after meeting with some Cabinet members who have direct exposure to a Covid-19 patient. He tested negative.

Duterte was last seen delivering a public address on Wednesday night.

He also delivered a public address late Monday night, the same day he submitted his first report on the Bayanihan law to Congress.

The President earlier went on self-quarantine due to his exposure anew to public officials who have direct contact with a person infected Covid-19.

Following the recommendation of his doctors and the Presidential Security Group (PSG), he spent his 75th birthday in Manila for the first time on March 28.

He usually celebrates his birthday with his family at his official residence in Davao City.

Source: Philippines News Agency