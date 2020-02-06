Palace declares Feb. 10 as special non-working day in Laoag

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has declared February 10, 2020, as a special non-working day in Laoag as the city marks its Pamulinawen Festival.

Duterte issued the declaration through Proclamation No. 898 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on January 31, 2020, to give the people of Laoag the full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies.

Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon announced on Wednesday that everybody is enjoined to participate in the activities which highlight the city's Baro a Laoag (New Laoag) theme.

Unlike in the previous year's month-long celebration, the city government opted to shorten some of the activities while city employees are no longer required to attend all events.

Among the highlights of this year's Pamulinawen Festival are the lively street-dancing and pageantry, 'Dulang' Festival which promotes food ingenuity, the colorful Calesa parade, and the Search for Miss and Mister Laoag 2020.

The Pamulinawen grand parade slated on February 9 is expected to draw a big crowd.

Source: Philippines News Agency