Palace declares April 5 special non-working day in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN: Malacañan on Monday declared April 5, 2024, a special non-working day in the entire province of Pangasinan for the latter's 444th founding anniversary. 'It is but fitting and proper that the people of the province of Pangasinan will be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,' Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said regarding Proclamation No. 498. Vice Governor Mark Ronald Lambino, in an interview on Monday, said April 5 is also the schedule of Governor Ramon Guico III's State of the Province Address (SOPA) as well as the start of the celebrations for the Pistay Dayat (festival of the sea). The province of Pangasinan first celebrated its founding anniversary on April 5, 2010. In August 2019, then President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11374, otherwise known as 'An Act Declaring April 5 of Every Year a Special Working Holiday in the Province of Pangasinan, in Commemoration of its Founding Anniversary, to be known as the "Pangasinan Day". Workers who will be on duty during a special non-working day will be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her daily wage for the first eight hours of his or her work according to the Department of Labor and Employment. Meanwhile, Lambino said this year's Pistay Dayat celebrations will focus on the province's music and arts. The 20 official candidates for the Limgas na Pangasinan, the province's very own beauty pageant that is part of the Pistay Dayat, were presented to the media on Sunday. Limgas na Pangasinan Chairperson Maan Tuazon-Guico, said the pageant aims to encourage the Pangasinense ladies to have a purpose through their advocacies. Source: Philippines News Agency