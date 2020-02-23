Palace condoles with VP Robredo on mother’s death

MalacaAang said it sympathizes with the passing of Vice President Leni Robredo's mother, Salvacion Sally Santo Tomas Gerona, on Saturday night.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Sunday extended condolences after Robredo confirmed her mother's passing on her Facebook account.

We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Vice President Ma. Leonor 'Leni' Robredo for the passing of her beloved mother, Ms. Salvacion Gerona. In this time of bereft, we also offer our thoughts and sympathy to the family, relatives and friends of Ms. Gerona, Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo described Robredo's late mother as selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across generations.

He also extended prayers, hoping that she may rest in eternal happiness and peace.

Asked if President Rodrigo Duterte would attend Sally's wake, Panelo said: Hindi natin alam kung meron nang naka schedule dati si Presidente (We don't know if the President already has other engagements in his schedule).

According to Robredo's Facebook page, her mother died on Saturday, 7:27 p.m. She was 83.

Fondly called Sally, she was an English teacher who served at the Universidad de Sta. Isabel in Naga, one of the oldest schools in the Philippines.

She was the wife of Naga Regional Trial Court Judge Antonio Nicomedes Gerona Sr., who died on October 13, 2013.

In a Facebook post on January 24, Robredo said she rushed home to Naga to visit her ailing mother who turned for the worst.

She did not disclose her mother's illness.

A day later, she thanked all those who offered prayers, saying her mother was able to survive a most difficult day.

She bared that her mother was put on ventilator and that her family was praying for her healing.

Her mother's wake would begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road in Naga City.

Further details would be announced later.

