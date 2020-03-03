Palace cites gov’t efforts to empower women

MalacaAang on Tuesday touted the various efforts initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration for women empowerment in the Philippines.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Duterte government has pushed for measures not only to promote the welfare of women but also to fill the gaps in upholding gender equality.

The Duterte administration has made significant strides to empower our women. Some of these are giving them more financial, health and medical benefits or assistance, better work opportunities and improved working conditions, he said.

Panelo's statement came as the Palace recognized that March is Women's History Month.

People around the world celebrate Women's History Month to acknowledge the vital role of women.

Panelo said the month long celebration highlights the country's recognition of women in the family, community, and nation.

March 8 of every year has also been declared as International Women's Day to acknowledge the achievements of women throughout history.

Panelo said the current administration hails the contributions of Filipino women to bring progress to the country.

We cannot quantify the contributions of Filipinas in the political, social and economic growth of the Philippines, he said.

Panelo, however, admitted that there are changes that still need to be implemented to further empower Filipino women.

He added that the government's resolve is to also encourage an environment where substantive equality thrives.

Hence, we urge each one to help one another to motivate Filipinas in reaching their full potential, especially in nation building. This government will continue its advocacy for women's rights and women empowerment. Mabuhay ang mga kababaihan (Long live, women), Panelo said.

Equal rights to all genders

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. urged all military personnel to work together to spark positive change for all women.

Santos said the approach will also ensure that equal rights will be provided to all genders.

He made the appeal during Monday's flag raising ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City which also heralded the start of the AFP's observation of International Women's Month.

Santos said the AFP's Gender and Development Program ensures that the contribution of all genders is appreciated in the development of the organization.

"The AFP gives importance to the morale and welfare of our personnel by valuing their needs and concerns," Santos said.

Anchored on the theme, We Make Change Work for Women, this year's International Women's Month celebration aims to highlight the empowerment of women as active contributors to and claimholders of development.

For the whole month of March 2020, the AFP will implement a number of activities in line with the celebration of the National Women's Month.

Santos also encouraged everyone to participate in the activities and maximize the opportunity to learn and to become more intentional in understanding that supporting women and realizing every person's pursuit of achieving maximum potential, hugely requires respect for human rights

