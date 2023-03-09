Palace bares new set of appointees in gov’t

MANILA - Malacañang on Thursday announced the latest appointments in several departments under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released to reporters a document containing a list of names as of March 6. Among the appointees was former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, who was named National Security Council (NSC) assistant director general. Malaya has served in nine government agencies during his stint in public service, including the Office of the President, the Department of Education and the Office of the Solicitor General. Former Quezon City councilor Diorella Maria "Lala" Sotto-Antonio was reappointed as chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). She was first appointed in July 2022 which is set to expire on Sept. 30 this year. Other appointments were made in the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Transportation (DOTr), government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), Office of the President (OP), and Presidential Management Staff (PMS). The other appointees are the following: Department of Agriculture (DA) -- Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary -- Celso Olido, Director III -- Maria Melba Wee, Director III Philippine Rubber Research Institute -- Cheryll Eusela, Executive Director III Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) -- Ma. Lorina Rigor, Director IV Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Employee's Compensation Commission -- Rene Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers' Sector, Board of Commissioners National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council -- Rene Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers' Sector -- Arthur Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector -- Jose Roland Moya, Member, Representing the Employers' Sector -- Ranulfo Payos, Member, Representing the Employers' Sector -- Antonio Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers' Sector National Wages and Productivity Commission -- Carlos Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board -- Alice Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) -- Maria Regina Angela Galias, Director IV -- Marlito Rodriguez, Director IV Department of Transportation (DOTr) Office for Transportation Security -- Jose Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III -- Jose Carillo, Director IV -- Rodelio Jocson, Director IV -- Danilo Macerin, Director IV Government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) National Development Company -- Arsenio Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation -- Franz Josef George Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors -- Edgar Benedict Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors -- Rafael Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors -- Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors -- Romeo Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors -- Adrian Ferdinand Sugay, Member, Board of Directors Presidential Management Staff -- Juan Emmanuel Reyes, Assistant Secretary

