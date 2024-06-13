Palace bares new PBBM appointees

MANILA: Malacañang on Thursday released the names of new appointees of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in various government agencies, including the health and foreign affairs departments, and the Office of the President. In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office announced the appointments of Paolo Teston as assistant secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) and Avenilo Aventura Jr. as executive director of the Philippine Heart Center. Marcos also tapped David Mendoza and Ferdinand Benbenen as Director III and Director IV, respectively, at the DOH. Under his office, Marcos appointed Francisco Rivera as chairman of the Games and Amusements Board and Jesus Leonardo Auxilio as executive director of the National Maritime Aerial Reconnaissance and Surveillance Center of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. Raymond Balatbat, meanwhile, was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Yem en. Balatbat is the current Philippine ambassador to Lebanon and was a one-time executive director of the Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) Office of Middle East and African Affairs. The list also includes new foreign service officers of Class III - Cathe Ryne Denice Aguilar, Nonito Cabrera Jr., and Chryzl Sicat, under the DFA. The President designated Maria Delia Presquito as Director IV of the National Privacy Commission. The newly appointed officials in the justice department are Aldwin Alegre as Deputy Commissioner III of the Bureau of Immigration, Raymond Anthony Dilag as Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), and Hilda Ibuyan as member of the Board of Pardons and Parole. Marcos appointed Anthony Castelo as vice chairman, chief operating officer, and board member of the Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Company, Inc. Marcos named Agnes Alexis De Grano as the presiding commissioner and Gavino Meneses Jr. as the commissioner representing the employers sector in the 6t h Division of the National Labor Relations Commission. For the National Wages and Productivity Commission, Edgar Lim, Roberto Valerio, and Princess Nellaine Yting have been appointed as members representing the employees sector of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula). Catalina Pizarro has been selected as a member representing the senior citizens sector of the Philippine Commission on Women, while Myrna Yao will represent the business and industry sector. Cleotilde Duran was designated provincial trade and industry officer at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), while Conrado Onglao was chosen as public sector representative of the cultural sites domain to the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council. Maria Elbem Moro was named as Deputy Executive Director III of the Department of Transportation's Civil Aeronautics Board, while Rogelio Quevedo will serve as commissioner of the Department of Finance's Securities and Exchange Commission. Ot her appointees are: Cultural Center of the Philippines - Kaye Tinga as President, Chief Executive Officer; Manila Economic and Cultural Office - Wilson Tecson as member of the Board of Directors; Department of Agriculture - Carlene Collado as Director IV; Department of Agrarian Reform - Hamidah Guro as Director III; Daisy Dell Digamon, Ricardo Garcia, and Rolando Libetario Jr. appointed to the role of Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II; and Reymond Niño Yu as Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Office I; Department of Budget and Management - Rosalie Abesamis, Trisha Baraan, Lenin Bernales, Mary Joy De Leon, Maria Liane Gayomali, and Gemma Ilagan appointed to the role of Director IV; and Francis Bautista, Crystine Cuartero, Philip Jeffrey David, Olivia Regner, and Benjieleth Zuñiga appointed to the role of Director III. Source: Philippines News Agency