Palace awaits probe results on NDFP consultant’s slay

Malacañang on Monday said it will await the results of the investigation on the killing of longtime peasant leader and activist Randall “Randy” Echanis before making any further comments.

“Let’s wait for results of police investigation before pinning death of Echanis on anyone,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a message to reporters.

In a statement, Anakpawis party-list confirmed the killing of Echanis and his unidentified neighbor inside his rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City early Monday morning.

Anakpawis said Echanis was reportedly “stabbed by suspected state forces inside his rented place in the wee hours of the morning.”

Former Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao said Echanis “was undergoing a medical treatment, and [was] unarmed when police forces raided his house.”

No police report on the incident has been released to reporters as of posting time.

Casilao claimed that the killing of Echanis is part of “a culture of extrajudicial killings with impunity under the Duterte regime.”

Echanis was long-time consultant to the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), chair of Anakpawis, and also sat as deputy secretary general of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.

He is the third National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) consultant killed in the country after Sotero Llamas in 2006 and Randy Malayao in 2019.

According to Anakpawis, Echanis led nationwide campaigns for agrarian reform and was instrumental in crafting the Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill repeatedly filed in Congress since its first filing in 2007.

He participated in the 2016-2017 peace talks with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte that tackled, among other issues, a draft Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms which is meant to liberate Filipinos from poverty.

Source : Philippines News Agency