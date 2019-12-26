Palace assures aid for ‘Ursula’ victims

MalacaAang on Thursday gave assurance that the situation in areas hit by Typhoon Ursula is under government control.

Speaking to Palace reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Duterte government is speeding up its relief and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims.

As we have repeatedly said during this time of calamities, all the agencies involved in the rehabilitation, in helping, assisting are all in place, Panelo said.

At least 16 people were confirmed dead, while thousands spent their Christmas Eve in evacuation centers when Ursula unleashed its wrath on Eastern Visayas on Tuesday night.

A total of 569 families or 2,351 persons in 38 villages in Central Visayas and Caraga have been affected by the deadly typhoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported in its 6 a.m. bulletin released Thursday.

About 425 families or 1,645 people are taking temporary shelter in 31 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC noted.

Panelo said he has yet to confirm President Rodrigo Duterte's possible visit to areas struck by the typhoon.

Wala siyang binanggit (He did not mention anything). I hope to talk to him, he said, when asked about the President's possible visit to the typhoon-hit areas.

Ursula has slightly slowed down and was moving over the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. update Thursday.

The tropical cyclone wind signal for Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan has been lifted.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian Islands and Lubang Island.

Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and northern Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro, including Luban Island, and Calamian Islands.

Ursula is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency