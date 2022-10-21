PAL passes TSA assessment

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced Thursday that it has passed the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) quality control inspection, which included an assessment of its airport operations, passenger and baggage handling, and catering procedures.

The TSA is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security that has authority over the security of transportation systems within, and connecting to the United States.

PAL operates regular flights from Manila to the US destinations of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, New York, and Guam.

“Our airline remains compliant with all requirements for our flights between Manila and the US, as with other routes. The men and women of our flag carrier shall continue to uphold the highest standards of safety and security to protect the flying public,” said PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng in a statement.

PAL continues to liaise with local and foreign regulators to invariably manage and prepare for risks arising from identified vulnerabilities and evolving and emerging threats, he added.

The carrier has been collaborating with the Office for Transportation Security, the Manila International Airport Authority, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to enhance the security and safety posture of the country’s main gateway

