PAL increases CDO, Pagadian flights

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will increase its services to the cities of Cagayan de Oro (CDO) and Pagadian this month, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said over the weekend.

Daily flights between Manila and CDO will begin on August 24, while maintaining the CDO-Cebu flights thrice weekly.

Starting August 25, flights to Pagadian via Manila will have five flights a week, adding two more flights from the current three times weekly services.

“The increase in flight frequency is directly correlated to the increase in demand for flights to Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur,” Villaluna told the PNA.

She added that PAL will gradually add flights to other domestic destinations to serve the demand for flights across PAL’s domestic route network.

Meanwhile, local carriers urged passengers to check their destination’s local government requirements as these may vary in every location.

All local carriers also require passengers to wear face shields, aside from face masks, to board the flights. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency