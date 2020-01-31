PAL, CEB reduce China flights amid nCov concerns

Local carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Thursday night announced that adjustments have been made in their flights to and from Chinese destinations amid the concerns about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

CEB will reduce flights to and from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau from February 5 to March 29.

CEB spokesperson Charo Lagamon told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday the carrier had already determined the canceled flights, and that they are currently notifying the affected passengers.

Passengers would be given options to rebook or refund their tickets, or to store the ticket value in a travel fund.

PAL, on the other hand, announced it would maintain scheduled flights between Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Jinjiang, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Macau.

Charter flights between Kalibo and Nanjing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, however, have been suspended, as the Chinese authorities implemented precautionary measures to restrict outbound tourist travel from mainland China, it added.

In its advisory, PAL said preventive measures are being done, including cabin spraying, wearing of masks by cabin crew, provision of face masks to passengers, safety practices information campaign, and reporting of any medical concerns to health authorities and the Bureau of Quarantine.

Last January 23, the Civil Aeronautics Board announced the indefinite suspension of flights between the Philippines and Wuhan. Direct flights to/from Wuhan were being offered in Kalibo by Pan Pacific Airlines and Royal Air Charter.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday the first case of nCov in the Philippines. The Chinese patient from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines via Hong Kong last January 21, the DOH said.

Source: Philippines News Agency