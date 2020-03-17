PAL cancels all domestic flights in Luzon from March 17 to Apr 12

As Luzon is placed under enhanced community quarantine, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) canceled all its domestic flights to and from the island beginning March 17 to April 12.

"It (advisory) actually means 'effective midnight of March 17'. When the advisory was released, it was already past midnight of March 17, so we used 'effective immediately' (instead)," PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna clarified with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, PAL will continue its international flights until March 19, 11:59 p.m.

"We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details," the advisory read.

No options for the affected passengers were announced. However, those who have travel and ticketing concerns were advised to call PAL's hotline at (632) 88558888.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine starting Tuesday midnight in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

Foreigners seeking to leave the country are given a 72-hour window to exit from Luzon airports while only Filipinos are allowed to enter following the declaration.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), all gateways from Luzon will be closed after the 72-hour period from the start of the enhanced community quarantine.

On the other hand, no Filipinos will be allowed to leave the country. Filipinos going home to the Philippines may enter, subject to quarantine measures.

