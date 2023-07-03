PAHANG MB CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO KIN OF WATER SURGE TRAGEDY

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of the 10 individuals who perished in the water surge phenomenon which occurred at Jeram Air Putih, Chukai, Terengganu on Saturday.

“The state government is prepared to assist all those affected,” he told reporters after the handing over ceremony of a new block at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Acheh, here today.

Wan Rosdy also advised the public to be careful when planning their holidays, especially to waterfalls, rivers and the beach, in view of the unpredictable weather lately.

Yesterday, the media reported the tragic incident of 10 people being swept away by the water surge phenomenon while they were picnicking at the waterfall on Saturday.

The search and rescue team have so far recovered nine bodies, of which only five have been identified.

They are Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4, Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6, Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10, Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11 and Azizah Eiyi, 40.

The search operation is continuing for the last victim.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency