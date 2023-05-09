PAHANG ASSEMBLY: CHOOSE QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS, CONTRACTORS TO RESOLVE WATER ISSUES

The selection of consultants and contractors related to water supply management in Pahang needs to be done carefully so that water supply improvement work is completed according to schedule, said Tras state assemblyman Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji.

This includes ensuring those selected have the qualifications and extensive experience, he said, adding the Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) needs to ensure that water is delivered via tankers and static tanks to frequently affected locations.

"Agencies such as PAIP, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, Land and Mines Office, and local authorities are also recommended to discuss the problem of unmanaged riverbanks that can cause erosion or slope collapse during heavy rain.

"These incidents can cause water turbidity to be quite high which could hinder the process at the water treatment plants," he said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address of the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Wisma Sri Pahang, here today.

Tengku Zulpuri Shah also called for an establishment of an infrastructure committee council to implement solutions to problems involving water supply, electricity, and roads in addition to local infrastructure planning that needs to be done at least 10 years ahead so that it can meet local needs.

Regarding efforts to curb encroachment and theft of forest products, Tengku Zulpuri Shah proposed the use of satellite data and high-resolution drones which can be implemented through the cooperation of related government agencies and departments.

He also suggested the creation of an elephant sanctuary following Pahang's success in gazetting Gunung Aais and Gunung Aais Forest Reserve in Jerantut as the Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Tiger Reserve.

According to Tengku Zulpuri Shah this move can reduce the conflict between wildlife and humans.

The environmental issue was also touched upon by the state’s opposition leader Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who said he hoped that the water catchment area would be gazetted as a permanent forest reserve so that it would not be affected by logging or mining activities to guarantee the supply of water to villagers.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the Cheka assemblyman, said additional allocation and manpower should be given to environmental enforcement agencies to strengthen monitoring including in the implementation of forest plantations.

He also said the focus should be placed on ensuring that the development in the state’s districts is more balanced because districts such as Lipis and Jerantut are lagging despite their contributions to the state's revenue through timber and minerals, adding 10 per cent of a district’s revenue should be channelled to its development.

The sitting continues tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency