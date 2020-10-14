Pagudpud opens resort for drug reformists

A beach resort in Burayoc village, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte was opened on Wednesday to temporarily house former drug dependents.

In a simple program during the opening and blessing of the “Kanlungan ni Kuya”, a two-story building with a beachfront, Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito II said the facility will initially accommodate 36 former drug dependents for at least 30 days.

They will be monitored by the local government unit and the Philippine National Police.

“I hope that they will become productive during their stay here as guests,” he said.

The Bahay Silangan, locally known as “Kanlungan ni Kuya: Bahay Silangan” is a reformation center for residents who had been victims of drug abuse. The program offers values formation and livelihood opportunities which are meant to empower them as good and law-abiding citizens.

A manifesto of support was also signed during the event participated by local officials, members of the parish pastoral council and other guests.

While a permanent reformation and evacuation center in Barangay Ligaya is still under construction, Benemerito said the reforming drug offenders can learn various skills such as coffin-making and handicrafts making with the help of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

In his speech, regional director Bryan Babang of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 1 said the agency continues to enhance their operation and implement various strategies to eradicate prohibited drugs in the country.

To date, Pagudpud has a total of 217 persons under the drug watchlist and four out of the 14 drug-affected barangays which are now cleared, based on a PDEA report.

“Thank you for your effort in cleaning your municipality from illegal drugs,” said Babang.

In Region 1, record shows that 22,530 out of the total of 27,550 under the Barangay Anti-drug Abuse Council watchlist have graduated from the community-based drug rehabilitation program.

Source: Philippines News Agency