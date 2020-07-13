Pagudpud mayor warns of landslide as ‘Carina’ turns northwest

Motorists passing through the coastal town of Pagudpud in the northernmost part of the province are advised to take precautionary measures as the current heavy downpour due to Tropical Depression “Carina” may trigger landslide and flash flood in low lying areas.

In an advisory posted on the official Facebook page on Monday, town mayor Rafael Benemerito Jr. told residents to stay vigilant in view of the bad weather.

“We urge our residents to take extra precaution as we are currently experiencing heavy rains,” he said.

As the town is a landslide-prone area, several signages and hazard maps were in place to warn motorists.

As of this posting, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) first engineering district reported all major roads are passable to all types of vehicles.

At 2 p.m., the weather bureau reported of yellow warning level in some parts of Ilocos Norte such as the towns of Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, and Pagudpud.

Other provinces like Cagayan and Apayao are likewise experiencing heavy rainfall particularly in parts of Calanasan, Luna and Santa Marcela in Apayao, and the towns of Abulug, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, Buguey, Claveria, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lallo, Pamplona, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira in Cagayan.

