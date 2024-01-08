PAGASA warns of lower Baguio temperature until February

BAGUIO CITY: The synoptic station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) here has warned of further drop in temperature until the end of February. Temperature readings in this city ranged between 15 to 25.2 degree Celsius from Jan. 1 to 7, the same forecast for Jan. 8 to 12. 'May possibility po na bababa pa ang temperature hanggang sa katapusan ng Pebrero. Malamig talaga sa mga ganitong panahon ng taon (There is a possibility of a further drop in temperature until the end of February. It is normally cold this time of the year),' Mar Santos, weather observer of the PAGASA-Baguio synoptic station, said in an interview on Monday. Santos attributed the temperature drop to the northeast monsoon, mainly due to the wind coming from Siberia, which at this time of the year experiences winter. In 2023, the lowest temperature here is 10 degrees Celsius, recorded on Feb. 16. Historical data showed that the lowest temperature in the Summer Capital is 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 18, 1961. Source: Philippines News Agency