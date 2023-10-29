PAGASA: Fair weather over most of PH Sunday

The entire country will experience fair weather despite low pressure area (LPA) spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA located 1,235 kilometers east of Mindanao has no direct effect on any part of the country. Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon or 'amihan'. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms and the trough of LPA. Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds heading northeast and moderate coastal waters. The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds blowing northeast to northwest, and slight to moderate seas. The temperature ranges between 25.3 °C and 32.6 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency