PAGASA: Cloudy skies, possible light rains on Tuesday

The northeast monsoon (amihan) affecting the country will continue to bring light rains Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

It will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 22-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 20-29 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 13-29 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency