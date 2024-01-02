Pagadian bishop dies after heart bypass surgery

MANILA: Pagadian Bishop Ronald Lunas died on Tuesday following a heart bypass operation last week. He was 57. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported that Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, in a message, informed the Conference that Lunas died at 8:28 a.m. at a hospital in Davao City. The Pagadian Cathedral earlier said Lunas, the first bishop from the clergy of the Digos diocese, underwent heart bypass surgery on Dec. 28. In 1992, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Digos. He was ordained to the episcopate on Feb. 11, 2019 and was installed as the fifth bishop of Pagadian on March 25, 2019. Lunas was the head of the Episcopal Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities of the CBCP since 2021. The bishop had been in the hospital since early November due to heart attack and stroke. The diocese has yet to release a statement on Lunas' death Source: Philippines News Agency