Pag IBIG sponsors ‘V Day’ mass wedding in Davao City

The Pag IBIG Fund sponsored the mass wedding of more than a hundred couple here during the so called "I Do I Do Araw ng Pag IBIG" on Valentines Day.

Executive Judge Emmanuel Carpio officiated the wedding ceremony, which Pag IBIG has organized for eight years now and is held simultaneously in 11 cities nationwide.

The agency's "I Do I Do Araw ng Pag IBIG" started in 2012 and has benefited some 1,239 couples to date.

The largest mass wedding took place in 2014, when former Davao City Mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte officiated the marriage of 500 couples.

In his message, Carpio advised the couples to be responsible parents and good role models for their children.

"It is about thinking of what is good for the family. Take care of your children and teach them good manners," he said. "It is your obligation to take care of your children and bear in mind that the home is their first school."

Pag IBIG Fund's chief executive officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti, in a video message, said the yearly initiative reflects the agency's recognition of the value of family.

"We assure you of continued delivery of our services and programs that all our members can readily access," Moti said.

He said the Pag IBIG Fund also aims to highlight the event to spread awareness on the importance of saving and to help families make effective financial decisions.

Eduardo del Rosario, Housing Urban and Deveopment Coordinating Council (HUDCC) secretary general and Pag IBIG Fund chairman, said the newly weds can count on the agency to be their partner as they face another chapter of their lives.

During the wedding ceremony, Pag IBIG Fund complied with the call of Mayor Sara Z. Duterte to take precautionary measures to prevent the possible transmission of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid 19).

The couples and their families passed through a thermal scanner handled by the personnel of the Department of Health (DOH), while bottles of alcohol and hand sanitizers were provided on every table.

