Pag-IBIG releases P9.3-M calamity loan to Antiqueños

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique: The Pag-IBIG Fund has released around PHP9.3 million calamity loan to 481 Antiqueños who were affected by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Pag-IBIG Antique branch manager Donald Alton Cahilo, in an interview on Tuesday, said the government institution has offered the privilege since Nov. 2, 2022, right after the province was placed under a state of calamity by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“The Pag-IBIG will be accepting applications for calamity loan until Jan. 31, 2023 that will be payable for two to three years,” Cahilo said.

The calamity loan can be availed by residents of Western Visayas and other areas declared under a state of calamity who are members of the Pag-IBIG, with an annual interest of 5.95 percent.

“Those who would like to avail of the loan could just fill up the form at the Pag-IBIG branch,” Cahilo said.

He said among the requirements are 24 months of contribution before availing of the calamity loan or at least one-month reactivation for old members who have not paid their previous contributions.

Borrowers should have a net pay of not less than PHP5,000 after availing of the loan.

They could receive their proceeds through their Loyalty Card being issued by the Pag-IBIG

Source: Philippines News Agency