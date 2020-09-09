Pag-IBIG earns highest COA opinion for 8th straight year

The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) has gained anew the highest opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA) for its financial statements for the year 2019, earning it for eight consecutive years.

“This is yet another milestone in the Pag-IBIG Fund’s history. Consistently earning the highest opinion from COA for eight consecutive years serves as proof that Pag-IBIG Fund – the Filipino workers’ fund, is being managed properly,” Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, chairman of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a letter dated August 28, state auditors informed Pag-IBIG Fund it has earned the highest rating, referred to as an “unmodified opinion,” for its “fairness” presentation of financial statements for the year 2019.

“We have been true to our promise of upholding excellence and integrity in serving our members and other stakeholders as we heed the call of President Duterte in ensuring that public offices, especially those that provide social services like ours, are corruption-free,” said del Rosario, also the housing czar.

From 2012 to 2017, COA has rendered “unqualified opinions” on Pag-IBIG Fund’s financial statements and “unmodified opinions” for the years 2018 and 2019.

Auditors use both the unqualified opinion and unmodified opinion, which are the highest opinions that COA can give to a government agency or corporation.

This means financial statements of a company or agency are presented “in all material respects, in accordance with applicable financial reporting frameworks.”

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti said the 2019 performance capped by such an “unmodified opinion” from COA only shows that Pag-IBIG Fund has achieved its “best performance ever in terms of both numbers and the integrity in our operations.”

“We have been saying for several years that we have achieved our best year ever. But 2019 stands out as the most special,” Moti said.

“In terms of performance, we reached our highest ever net income of PHP34.37 billion,” he added.

Moti said Pag-IBIG Fund also posted record-highs in housing loan takeout worth PHP86.74 billion which benefitted 95,276 borrowers, and in short-term loans totaling PHP53.83 billion which assisted 2.59 million members.

“In 2020, with the economic slowdown, we may not see such record-breaking numbers but two things are for sure – first, the economic slowdown will not stop us from extending benefits to our members and second, is that we will remain transparent in our operations and in serving our members with excellence and integrity,” Moti said.

Source: Philippines News Agency